Heat win Game Seven in Boston

(Boston, MA) -- The Heat are heading back to the NBA Finals.

Miami is making its seventh Finals appearance after handling the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game Seven at TD Garden.

The Heat held a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals before losing three straight games to the Celtics.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best of seven series in NBA History.

Miami will visit the Denver Nuggets for Game One of the NBA Finals Thursday night at Ball Arena.

— with files from MetroSource