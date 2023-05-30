Heat win Game Seven in Boston

iHeartRadio
(Boston, MA)  --  The Heat are heading back to the NBA Finals.  

Miami is making its seventh Finals appearance after handling the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game Seven at TD Garden.  

The Heat held a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals before losing three straight games to the Celtics.  

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best of seven series in NBA History.  

Miami will visit the Denver Nuggets for Game One of the NBA Finals Thursday night at Ball Arena.

— with files from MetroSource

