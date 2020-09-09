Heat Wipe Out Top-Seeded Bucks in Five Games

The top seed is out after just two rounds and 10 games of the NBA playoffs.

The Miami Heat are in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in six years following a 103-94 win over the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a sprained ankle, the Bucks raced out to a 28-15 lead but couldn't sustain the momentum. Miami answered with a 30-9 spurt that put the Heat ahead, 45-37.

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who overcame 22 turnovers and clinched their seventh trip to the conference finals since 2005.

The Bucks are just the sixth No. 1 seed to fail to advance to the conference finals since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1984.

Next up for Miami is the winner of the East semifinal series between the Celtics and Raptors, which Boston leads, three games to two.

Toronto and Boston play Wednesday night.

With files from the Associated Press