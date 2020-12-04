Heath Unit Confirms Another Case of COVID-19 at UWindsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has informed the University of Windsor that another member of campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials announced a positive case of the virus on Thursday afternoon and say it's not related to previously reported cases.

According to the release, the effected member of the campus community is self-isolating and cleaning measures have been taken.

The university says the health unit has taken the lead on contact tracing to determine if the case has been contained.

There is no additional risk the campus population at this time, according to the university.