Heavy haul truck driver wins big in Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation draw

A semi retired heavy haul truck operator is $128,888 richer.

64-year-old Leslie Creed from Kenora won the grand prize for the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation's Spring Mega Money 50/50 Draw.

In support of frontline workers, Creed buys 50/50 draw tickets from a variety of hospitals across Ontario.

He plans to use the money to buy a new vehicle and help pay off the rest of his daughters tuition, who recently graduated for nursing.

Proceeds for the Spring Mega Money 50/50 Draw support the purchase of medical equipment, with plans in the works to buy a thoracic scope in the Ouellette Campus Operating Room.