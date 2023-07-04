Heavy police presence in Lakeshore neighbourhood

Provincial police have released very few details of an active investigation in a Lakeshore neighbourhood.

Around 6 Monday night, the OPP's Emergency Response Team and K-9 Unit were in an area of West Belle River Road between County Road 22 and County Road 42.

A resident who lives on Parklane Drive says two people were taken to hospital and police took one person into custody.

The OPP had said there was no concern to public safety at the time.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.