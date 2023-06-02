Heavy police presence on Highway 401 westbound in Tecumseh

You can expect to see a heavy police presence on Highway 401 westbound, east of the Provincial Road exit in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP say they're on the scene of an active investigation, and there will be a reduction of lanes on Highway 401 westbound.

Drivers can expect delays.

The Emergency Response Team, K-9 unit, and Windsor Police are all assisting.

There's also a heavy police presence in the surrounding areas.

- with files from @_OnLocation