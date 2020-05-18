Heavy Rain and High Winds Cause Flooding in LaSalle

Some residential streets and properties along the Detroit River are under several inches of water as of 3:30 p.m. Monday. The town issued a statement warning all residents west of Front Road to steer clear of flooded streets.

According to the release, motorists are asked not to drive down flooded roads as the wake caused by vehicles could damage properties.

Homeowners should stay out of flooded basements due to the risk of electrocution with rising waters, according to the town.

Officials are also asking residents to keep loved ones and pets away from standing water and flooded shorelines that can also hide hazards below the surface.

The LaSalle Boat Ramp at Gil Maure Park and LaSalle Recreational along Turkey Creek at Matchette Road are closed due to overland flooding.

Officials are advising anyone who doesn't feel safe to find alternative accommodations until conditions improve. Homeowners are asked to call the town at 519-969-4143 to let them know they've left the property and where they can be reached in the event of an emergency.

Rain is expected to continue into Tuesday and high winds will continue into Wednesday morning.