Heavy rain ends Thursday, but potential for more showers into the weekend

The heavy rain in Windsor-Essex has let up this morning, but there's still potential for more wet weather over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada is forecasting a slight chance of showers on Thursday, with an above average chance of showers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the area is dealing with competing weather systems.

"We remain in sort of this frontal boundary area between cooler conditions to the north of the Windsor area, and milder, unstable conditions to the south," he continued. "And in that battleground over the next few days we've still got the risk of shower activities through the rest of the work week, and a good chance of showers into the weekend as well."

Coulson says the worst of the weather should move through by midday Thursday, but it's hard to say exactly what will follow.

"It still looks pretty unsettled right through the next few days. In fact, there's also a slight chance of showers being mentioned for into early next week."

Coulson says they're not forecasting the systems to have much of an impact on the local temperature over the next little while however.

"Overall temperatures as well are expected to be around seasonal values, so we're not really expecting a big shot of heat and humidity over the course of the coming days. But it certainly looks like it's going to remain unstable over the next number of days," he said.

Windsor-Essex was under a special weather statement Wednesday evening into Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall, with amounts of 30 to 50 mm anticipated to fall.

- with files from AM800's The Shift