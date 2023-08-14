Heavy rain expected for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Break out the umbrellas.

A large storm system is heading towards the region bringing with it heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Geoff Coulson, meteorologist, Environment Canada says the storm system is near Chicago and heading our way.

"We're expecting off and on showers potentially moving into the Windsor area any time late this [Monday] afternoon after about 5 p.m. or so. But then more steady showers and those embedded thunderstorms potentially moving in around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m."

He says the system is bringing with large amounts of rain fall.

"That's going to put Essex County, Chatham-Kent, Lambton County in the crosshairs for some of the higher total rainfall accumulation. So by the time all is said and done late Tuesday evening, we're looking at potentially 30 mm to 50 mm of accumulation in those areas."

He says this will be a long duration event but the intensity will vary as the system moves through the region.

"We may get some intense showers, especially heavier showers with those embedded thunderstorms, then the precipitation may lighten up a bit and go back to a bit more drizzle, then intensify again. It looks like the steadiest shower activity, the steadiest rain activity is most likely through the evening, overnight hours, and in through Tuesday morning."

Coulson says Wednesday is shaping to be a very nice day with a seasonal high of 27 expected under a sunny sky, but they are also monitoring another system for Thursday mid to late afternoon into the evening, bringing with it potential for strong thunderstorms.

-With files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides