Heavy rains prompt ERCA to issue a Watershed Conditions Statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement to due to the large amount of rain in the forecast heading into the weekend.

According to a release, lake levels remain high and there's an elevated risk of flooding along the shorelines of Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

ERCA says some areas are expected to see as much as 50mm of rain before Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

The statement is in effect until Saturday at noon.