Heavy snowfall to hit southern Ontario, parts of northwestern Ontario later this week

Much of southern Ontario is under special weather statements from Environment Canada as a low pressure system travelling from the U.S. is expected to bring heavy snowfall.

The weather agency says flurries will start on Thursday and last through Friday evening in some regions, with between 5 and 25 centimetres dropping by Saturday morning.

The alert stretches from Windsor east to Cornwall and as far north as Grey-Bruce and Pembroke.

The weather agency is warning the public to consider postponing non-essential travel during the storm, as the heavy snow will reduce visibility and create hazardous travel conditions.

It says some areas may see heavy wind gusts that can cause power outages while others may have slippery road conditions.

Parts of northern Ontario are also under special weather statements, with between 20 and 40 centimetres forecast in communities south of Thunder Bay starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Friday.