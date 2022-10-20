Heavy traffic surrounding Windsor Assembly Plant due to Syncreon closure

Heavy traffic has been surrounding the Windsor Assembly Plant with the closure of Syncreon Automotive.

In a statement, Stellantis says that the plant is transitioning into a sustainable, mobility tech company, and they are working to review operations for efficiencies.

Previously, Stellantis announced the move of the sequencing and operations moving back into the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Stellantis adds that new operations are starting this week, and they are monitoring the temporary increase in traffic along Grand Marais and Chrysler Centre.

Sources inside the plant say to expect 400-450 trucks going to the plant every shift.

Stellantis apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause.