Heavy wet snow or rain expected for the region

A messy storm is expected for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to heavy wet snow or rain expected.

A Texas low is expected to bring approximately 5-10 centimetres of heavy snow, 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall, as well strong winds up to 70 kilometres an hour.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, David Phillips, Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada, says for the region it looks to be predominantly a rain event.

"In the Windsor area, in fact our special weather statement, crosses several areas Windsor-Essex County, Chatham-Kent, Simcoe-Delhi, we're talking about a rain event."

He says the snow will most likely not stick around following the event.

"I think what we're going to see in most areas is it's starting as snow, and then a mix of snow and rain, so the snow will be pretty wet. And it may just be not something that you see at the end of the event, unless it turns a little cooler and then the snow comes. And, the winds will be strong everywhere."

Phillips adds that there will be a lot of ponding and pooling due to the rain.

Heavy snow in combination with strong winds may create reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

While Windsor-Essex is expected to see mostly rain, travellers using the Highway 401 or Highway 3 will need to use caution as drivers will encounter different conditions as they head east.