Heavyweight Tilt in London

The Leamington Flyers head up the 401 to battle one of their arch rivals.

The Flyers are in London Wednesday night to face-off against the first place Nationals in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

London sits atop of the Western Conference with 75 points, six up on the second place Flyers.

Flyers forward Dylan Weston tells AM800 Sporrts it's an important game for the Flyers.

"We got to play hard, get the puck deep, use our body and keep it simple," says Weston.

He ays the Flyers can't take a lot of penalties.

"They have a good powerplay so we got to stay out of the box and we just got to kill it when we do take a penalty," adding "We're rivals and it's a lot more faster and it's always a fun game to play against them."

The last time these two teams played was back on January 23rd, where Leamington won at home in double overtime 4-3.

The Flyers have won nine in a row and the puck drops tonight at 7pm.