Hedman's four points leads Lightning over Leafs in Game 2 to even first-round series

TORONTO - Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for the first four-point playoff game of his career as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday to even their first-round series 1-1.

Nikita Kucherov, with a goal and two assists, Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance for the 2019 Vezina Trophy winner after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0.

Mitch Marner, with a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting and Alexander Kerfoot replied for Toronto, which got 29 stops from Jack Campbell. Auston Matthews added two assists.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven matchup goes Friday in Tampa.

The Lightning, who also lost Game 1 in three of eight series on their way to winning those Cups the last two seasons, took a 1-0 lead on the power play with just 1.4 seconds left in the first period.