Hefty fine issued after illegal guns seized at Windsor-Detroit border

A hefty fine has been issued after officers with the Canada Border Services Agency seized two illegal handguns at the Windsor-Detroit border.

On June 4, CBSA officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized a 9mm CPX-2 Handgun, a 9mm Taurus G2C Handgun and a 12-round capacity magazine.

A CBSA spokesperson tells AM800 News that no charges were laid and the prohibited items were seized and will be disposed of according to federal regulations.

A penalty of $2,500 was paid for the release of the vehicle before the subjects were returned to the United States.

All travellers must declare any firearms in their possession when they enter Canada. Travellers who do not declare firearms upon arrival can face arrest, seizure, monetary penalties, and/or criminal prosecution.