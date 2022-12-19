Hefty fine issued after weapon seizure at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

One traveller has been returned to the U.S. with a hefty fine.

The Canada Border Services Agency reports that officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel seized a prohibited loaded handgun concealed on a traveller.

A $1,500 fine was issued and the traveller was directed back to the US.

To import firearms into Canada you must have a valid purpose which includes hunting during hunting season or for repair.

Visitors to Canada cannot, under any circumstances, import prohibited firearms, prohibited devices or prohibited weapons.

On Dec. 13, the CBSA announced that it had seized 208 firearms between Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022 in the Southern Ontario Region.

The region includes the cities of Windsor, Sarnia, London, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls, and their surrounding communities.

Those communities are home to four of the top six busiest traveller land border operations, and the top four busiest commercial land border operations in Canada.