Heightened Safety Measures in Place at Windsor Assembly Plant

When employees return to work next week at the Windsor Assembly Plant, it is going to look a lot different compared to a few months ago.

The plant is expected to slowly resume production on May 19 after sitting idle for almost two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plastic barriers have been erected throughout the entire plant to ensure physical distancing measures are in place.

Speaking on AM800's the Afternoon News, FCA Head of Human Resources Jacqueline Oliva, says workers will be screened prior to entering the plant.

Olivia says workers will have their role to play to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"The wearing of masks at all times will be key in this, and then in some of the common areas it is the social distancing measures, with making some physical plastic barriers between people at different tables," she says.

Oliva says there will also be daily health screening questionnaires and that cleaning, sanitization and disinfecting have been heightened.

She says the Canadian operations have learned from plants resuming operations globally.

"In our operations in China and Italy, they have already gone back up before us, we do have their experiences to draw upon and possible make some tweaks to some of the processes that we have put in place," she adds.

Production was halted at all of the plants owned by Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.