Help For Big Businesses Amid COVID-19

Some of Canada’s biggest companies are now eligible for COVID-19 support from the federal government.

The federal government says it will provide loans and financing to companies whose financial needs aren't being met by conventional credit.

Both Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say there will be safeguards in place so that the money goes to keeping workers on the payroll.

Some of those safeguards include upholding labour and environmental standards and principles, curbing executive bonuses and dividends and that the companies share their complete financial structure.

Also speaking on Monday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says none of about a dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines in the works appears more promising than the others.

According to Dr. Tam, health officials are not only monitoring research into a vaccine, but are also discussing how one will be rolled out when it is discovered.

– With files from The Canadian Press