Help Needed to ID Harrow Robbery Suspects

Provincial Police need help from the public in identifying suspects wanted in connection to a robbery in Harrow.

On May 12, the OPP responded to a business on King Street East.

The investigation revealed that suspects removed items and while attempting to leave, an employee was assaulted but was not hurt.

Police say the suspects fled in a white SUV and the driver has been identified as a 34-year old Essex man and a warrant is being sought for his arrest.

Three other suspects have yet to be identified, two men and a woman.

Anyone with information should come forward.