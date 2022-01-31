UPDATE: Man from Detroit River rescue identified, no foul play suspected

The Windsor Police Service is reporting a man pulled from the Detroit River early Sunday morning has now been identified.

Police were called to Riverside Dr. W. and Bridge Ave at around 12:45am Sunday for a report of a person in the water.

The man was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Police say the man has now been identified and no foul play suspected.

Out of respect for the family, police will not be releasing his name.

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann