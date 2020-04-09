Helpline Makes Accessing Food Banks Easier in Windsor-Essex

A local coalition is making things easier for those looking to put food on the table during the COVID-19 crisis.

The United Way has partnered with Green Shield Canada to set up the Windsor-Essex Food Helpline.

United Way Windsor-Essex CEO Lorraine Goddard, says the helpline will make accessing a food bank as simple as possible.

Goddard told AM800's The Afternoon News, there will be an influx of people who don't know where to turn.

"When we had the recession in 2008-2009, there was a study done in Calgary and of the people who lost their jobs, 57 per cent of them who had not traditionally required emergency food support had to reach out to their local food banks," she says.

With the number of insurance claims down due to the pandemic, Green Shield offered to repurpose its customer care workers to run the helpline.

Goddard says the company made it possible for the coalition to concentrate its efforts.

"We recognized that we really had to streamline a system so people could get access to food in a timely manner because some food banks are closing, some reduced hours, it's really all over the map," she says.

Goddard says they've solved one problem, but challenges remain.

"We don't have the donations of food, which is really depleting the stock of all the food banks," she says. "The volunteers, many of whom are older adults, are no longer able to support food banks because they're more vulnerable."

Information on open food bank locations, food hubs offering drive-thru or walk-through pick-ups of food and grocery gift cards is provided through the hotline.

The number is 1-888-488-1578.

The call centre will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 830 p.m. and will be closed on holidays.

Donations can be made at www.weareunited.com; all donations will be matched up to $2-million by Gore Mutual of Canada.

With files from Patty Handysides