Henry Ford Health System Is Looking for Nurses in Windsor-Essex

Henry Ford Health System is holding a virtual job fair in search of Canadian nurses Wednesday.

Gwen Gnam is the chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

She tells The Afternoon News they'll be looking to hire 50 nurses.

"We have a number of ICU openings, emergency room, and operation room," she says. "Then we have our general floor openings, which are pretty specialized in medical surgical areas ... oncology."

She says last year's job fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year we're opening up a virtual job fair, because we obviously can't travel to Canada," she says. "We do typically have an annual event where we try to recruit Canadian nurses who are interested in coming to the U.S."

The virtual job fair runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Applicants can register at henryfordcareers.easyvirtualfair.com.