Here's What's Closed in Windsor this Victoria Day

City of Windsor offices will be one of several services closed for Victoria Day Monday.

The 311 call centre will also be closed with 211 services continuing to serve residents.

Parking enforcement will not be out and their office will be closed.

There will be no residential garbage and recycling pick up so services will be delayed by one day.

Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will also be closed Monday.

All indoor recreation facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19.

Park amenities are closed as well, but trails and green spaces remain open subject to social distancing guidelines.

Museums and public libraries are also still closed due to the pandemic.

Transit Windsor buses will continue operating on an enhanced Sunday service schedule on selected routes.