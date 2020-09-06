Here's What's Closed this Labour Day in Windsor

Here's what's open and what's closed this Labour Day in Windsor, Ont.

City offices will be closed Monday along with the 311 Call Centre, but the city's 211 Call Centre will remain in service.

Indoor recreation facilities, including arenas and pools, will be closed — facilities that have opened since Windsor, Ont. entered Phase Three of the COVID-19 reopening plan will resume service Tuesday.

All Windsor Public Library Branches will close Monday; online services are still available.

Sandpoint Beach closed for the season Sunday and will remain closed on Labour Day.

All splash pads are running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the exception of the Remington Booster and Kim Lucier pads.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collections will be delayed by one day. Commercial garbage and recycling services will continue on its regular schedule.

All public waste drop-off locations will be closed Monday and will resume Tuesday.

There will be no parking enforcement on the holiday Monday. The municipal ticket payment offices remains closed due to COVID-19, but payments can still be made online

Transit Windsor will continue on an enhanced Sunday schedule and have limited customer service hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its downtown Windsor terminal.