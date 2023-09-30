Here's what's open and closed for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Windsor

The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which means inevitable business and service closures.

The City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 2, in belated observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, but 211 will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residential collection services will continue on their regular schedule and will not be delayed for the week of October 2.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed Monday. Ticket payments may still be made online

All community and customer care centres and arenas will be open.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub day program will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Monday.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Saturday, September 30, in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. All branches will be operating as usual on Monday.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be open on Saturday, September 30. Museum Windsor will be offering free admission to both sites on this day.

And Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Saturday schedule on Saturday, September 30.