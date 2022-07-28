Here's what's open and closed for the Civic Holiday in Windsor

Monday, August 1 is the Civic Holiday, which means inevitable business and service closures.

The City of Windsor has released it's holiday hours for the Civic Holiday.

The City administrative offices will be closed.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, but the 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours.

Residential garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day, so make sure you don't put your garbage out overnight. Public drop-off and chemical waste depots will also be shuttered.

If you have a municipal parking ticket you've been meaning to pay, you'll be out of luck on Monday as the payment offices will be closed.

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed. The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will be closed on the Civic Holiday.

Many businesses will be open for the holiday however. Residents can expect beer stores, malls, and shopping centres to be open.

Transit Windsor buses will be operating on the Sunday/Holiday schedule for Monday.