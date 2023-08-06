Here's what's open and closed for the Civic Holiday in Windsor

The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for the Civic Holiday long weekend, which means inevitable business and service closures.

The City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, August 7, in observance of the Civic Holiday.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, but 211 will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There will be no residential collection services on Monday. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed Monday as well. Ticket payments may still be made online.

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, August 7 as well.

Park based splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. for afternoon recreational swimming on Monday.

The WFCU Community Pool and Gino and Liz Marcus Community Pool will be closed on August 7.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub day program will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Monday.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday to celebrate the Civic Holiday. All branches will be open their regular hours on Tuesday.

And Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, August 7.