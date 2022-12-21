Here's what's open and closed in Tecumseh this holiday season

The Town of Tecumseh has released their holiday hours, which means inevitable closures.

Tecumseh Town Hall will be closed from Saturday, December 24 until Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Payments may be dropped off at the Town Hall using the secure drop box located beside the main entrance on Lesperance Road.

Tecumseh Arena will be closed Sunday, December 25 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The arena will be open for scheduled rentals on December 24 and December 26 to December 31.

Tecumseh Transit Service will not be operating on Monday, December 26 or Saturday, December 31. Tecumseh Transit Service will revert to its original fixed route/schedule on January 2, 2023.

On-Demand transit will continue to operate on Saturday's only. Information on the transit bus schedule and route map can be found on the Town's website.

There are no changes to the regularly scheduled garbage, recycling and yard waste collections.