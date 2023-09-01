Here's what's open and closed in Tecumseh this Labour Day weekend

The Town of Tecumseh has released its holiday hours for the Labour Day long weekend.

Town Hall offices will be closed on Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4. Payments can be dropped of at Town Hall using the drop box located beside the main entrance door, or payments can be made online.

There will be no transit services on Monday.

The Tecumseh Arena office will be closed for the Labour Day holiday on Friday, September 1 and Monday, September 4. The arena will remain open for all scheduled rentals.

And there are no changes to the Garbage Collection schedule.