Here's what's open and closed in Windsor this holiday season

The City of Windsor has released their holiday hours, which means inevitable business and service closures.

The city administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27, in observance of Christmas and Boxing Day; and on Monday, January 2, 2023, for New Year's Day.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, December 26, Tuesday, December 27, and Monday, January 2, 2023, but 211 will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, December 26, or Monday, January 2, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day each week during the holiday period.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on December 26 and 27, and on January 2, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online.

Community centres will be closed from December 24 to 26, and from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023, except for the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub which will be open its regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for modified hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 25, and January 1, 2023.

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed December 25 and 26, as well as January 1 and 2, 2023.

Transit Windsor will run on Sunday hours on December 24, December 26, December 31, and January 1, 2023. A Special Schedule has been made for December 25 and can be found on the City of Windsor website.