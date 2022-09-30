Here's what's open and closed on Friday for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday, September 30 will be Canada’s second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The National Day is a day of awareness and remembrance for Indigenous people, as well as a day of education for Canadians.

City of Windsor Administration offices will be closed on Friday.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed, but the 211 Call Centre will be open.

If you have a municipal parking ticket you've been meaning to pay, you will have to wait until Monday as the payment offices will be closed. Ticket payments may still be made online.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be open on Friday. Museum Windsor will be offering free admission to both sites on this day.

Transit Windsor buses will be operating on their usual weekday schedule for the day.