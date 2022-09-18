Here's what's open and closed on Monday for day of mourning in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Monday, September 19 will be a day of mourning in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and there will be some closures throughout Windsor.

City of Windsor Administration offices will be closed on Monday in alignment with the Federal Government of Canada.

The lobby of 350 City Hall Square will be open for condolence book signing but regular administrative services will be closed.

Service Ontario offices will be open however some Service Canada and City service offices will be closed.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed, but the 211 Call Centre will be open.

There will be no changes to garbage and recycling collection for the day.

If you have a municipal parking ticket you've been meaning to pay, you'll be out of luck on Monday, as the payment offices will be closed.

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed for the day as well.

Transit Windsor buses will operate on the normal Monday schedule. There will be no reduction in transit service.

The Public Viewing of the Queen's funeral will take place beginning at 5:45 a.m. outside at City Hall Square. The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. The City has partnered with Element Entertainment / NXT Level to host an outdoor public screening. Residents are asked to bring their own lawn chair.

AM800 will have full coverage of the Queen's funeral on Monday morning.