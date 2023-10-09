Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving  

The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for Thanksgiving Day, Monday, October 9, which means inevitable business and service closures.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 9, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Monday, October 16, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 350 City Hall Square West.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, October 9. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, October 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, October 9. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, October 9. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, October 9, except for any already booked rentals or events.

The WFCU Centre Community Pool and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Pool will be closed on Monday, October 9.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4) day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Monday, October 9, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness.

The Lakeview Park Marina office and fuel dock will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and launch ramps will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 9. Regular business hours apply on Saturday and Sunday.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday, October 9, to celebrate Thanksgiving. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, October 9.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, October 9. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.