Here's what's open and closed on Victoria Day in Windsor

Monday, May 23 is Victoria Day, which means inevitable business and service closures.

The City of Windsor has released it's holiday hours for Victoria Day.

The City administrative offices will be closed. This closure is in addition to those set out in the reduced services protocol due to COVID-19.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, but the 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours.

Residential garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day, so make sure you don't put your garbage out overnight. Public drop-off and chemical waste depots will also be shuttered.

If you have a municipal parking ticket you've been meaning to pay, you'll be out of luck on Monday, as the payment offices will be closed.

As for arts, culture, and literature, all Windsor Public Library locations will be closed, and Museum Windsor's Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations will be closed as usual.

Many businesses will be open for the holiday however. Residents can expect beer stores, malls, and shopping centres to be open.