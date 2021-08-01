Here's What's Open in Windsor Monday

The City of Windsor's offices and the 3-1-1 Call Centre are both closed this Civic Holiday Monday.

There will be no residential garbage or recycle pick-up, so collection services will be delayed by one day.

The city's Public Drop-off on Central Ave is closed.

If you need to cool down all of the city's outdoor pools are open by reservation only.

Sandpoint Beach is open from 1 p.m. to 7p.m. weather permitting and area splash pads will be operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the exception of Remington Booster.

Adventure Bay and city arenas are still closed due to the pandemic.

All Windsor Public Library locations are closed Monday.

Transit Windsor buses will be running on their holiday schedule.