Here's what to expect from today's snow storm in Windsor and Essex County

A large snow system has made its way to the Windsor and Essex Region.

A 'Snowfall Warning' is in effect for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park with total amounts of 15 centimetres expected for today and into Thursday.

A Texas low has made its way through the United States to southern Ontario and will stretch all the way to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Doug Gillham, Meteorologist with The Weather Network, says following the storm today, Windsor is expected to see even more snow over the weekend.

He says travel conditions will worsen by afternoon.

"For a few hours during the afternoon, snow fall rates will get pretty heavy. Now at that point, even though temperatures are hovering around zero which should really help the pavement not accumulate too much in the morning, the snow will overwhelm the melting on the pavement during the afternoon. So, travel conditions definitely will go downhill during the afternoon."

He says approximately 15 centimetres of snow is expected for the region.

"I think 15 centimetres is a good ballpark number. You never get units of the same amount across the region. But, I think most places will be within a few centimetres of 15, a few spots could underachieve, especially close to Lake Erie. But, also the risk for some overachievement in a few spots could be close to 20 centimetres."

He says the snow will be heavy to shovel during the day.

"There will be some melting on pavement. Temperatures will be right around zero, and the best part about that is it makes the snow be heavier and wet. It's good for snowballs and snowmen, and difficult for shovelling. It's going to be a lot of work to do that shovelling and a lot of snow to shovel."

Gillham adds that the region will see more snow Friday night and Sunday during the day.

"We'll be able to get a coating of snow behind that during Friday night. Then, Saturday is fairly quiet. Then, another system comes through on Sunday. Now this is a weaker system, it's a lot more disorganized but has the potential to bring widespread five to 10 centimetres of snow during the day on Sunday."

Due to the 'Snowfall Warning' there will be reduced visibility through the heavy snow, and the snow will accumulate rapidly making travel difficult for the day.