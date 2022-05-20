Here's what you need to know about crossing the border ahead of the long weekend

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is sending out some reminders ahead of the busy summer months and Victoria Day long weekend.

Travellers will be returning to a border that’s being managed a bit differently due to COVID-19, which could mean delays during peak travel times.

There are also some important tips to keep in mind to make the process of crossing the border simpler, and keep you out of trouble.

Jeff Gilmore is Chief of Operations with CBSA at the Ambassador Bridge. He says there are two main requirements for crossing.

“The biggest change is, obviously, you need to have proof of full vaccination before crossing the border, and prior to crossing the border, complete ArriveCAN, either on the app that’s on your phone, or on your desktop version.”

The ArriveCAN app and website are necessary for crossing the border, and will help to speed things up.

“It’s essential because it’s going to be the unofficial kickoff to the summer, we do expect the border to be busier because of that," said Gilmore. "People planning ahead, having their ID ready, having their receipts ready when they cross, as well as having ArriveCAN completed, helps speed up the process for everybody.”

Gilmore says aside from the vaccination requirement and having to use the ArriveCAN app or website, the process is pretty much the same.

“You pull up into the booth, you pass the officer your passport, and be prepared to give a complete and accurate declaration for the length of absence, purchases that you made…” he said.

Some additional warnings to keep in mind include making sure you declare cash over $10,000 CAD, and making absolutely sure that you don’t bring any cannabis over the border in either direction.



