Here's who the Windsor Spitfires picked in OHL draft rounds 1-3

The Windsor Spitfires are coming away from the first three rounds of the OHL Draft with three picks in the bag.

The Spits picked 22nd in the first round, nabbing 5’11 “, 178lb Anthony Cristoforo from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

Their second round pick came in for Liam Greentree. The 6’2” 193lb forward comes from the Markham Majors

American A.J. Spellacy from the Cleveland Barons 15’s came in as the third round pick for the Spits, closing out the first three rounds of the draft. The 6’3” 190lb centre also doubles as a wide receiver in football.

Today, the draft continues with rounds 4-15 to go.

