Here's who the Windsor Spitfires picked in OHL Draft rounds 4-15

The OHL Draft continued on Saturday, April 30 with rounds 4 to 15.

The Windsor Spitfires came out of the rounds with 12 picks in the bag.

The Windsor Spitfires picks for round 4 to 7 consisted of Cole Davis of the York Simcoe Express, Carter Froggett from the Elgin Middlesex Chiefs, Jack Dean from the Markham Majors and Trevor O'Dell from the Toronto Nationals.

Rounds 8 to 11 picks were Jacob English from the North Central Predators, Joseph DeLaurentis from the Westchester Express, Carson Woodall from the Toronto Marlboros, and Paolo Frasca from the Toronto Jr Canadiens.

The last few picks from rounds 12 to 15 were Caeleb Bowler from the Huron Perth Lakers, Evan Sofikitis from the Detroit Little Caesars, Gage Evans of the Soo Jr Greyhounds and Nathan Gaymes from the Don Mills Flyers.