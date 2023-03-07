Heritage and Standing committee approves E.C. Row Avenue closure related to EV battery plant

Another traffic related hurdle for the NextStar EV battery plant has been cleared at the City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee.

Members voted in favour of administration's recommendation that the portion of E. C. Row Avenue East right-of-way, west of Banwell Road, be closed permanently and retained by the city as part of an agreement with NextStar Energy Inc.

The City issued a hoarding permit back in August which granted the temporary closure of the right-of-way until the end of December.

Officials say it was necessary to allow the commencement of site works for the construction of the EV Plant to remain on schedule, while the Planning Department processed the street closure application.

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie represents the area, and says they're trying to move the project along at lightning speed from a municipal process stand point.

"This is another step in all of that towards ensuring this project moves forward. And I do want to note that I'm glad that administration had an opportunity to meet with business owners to talk about the concerns, and I want to keep that dialogue open," he continued. "It is my Ward, I'll make that clear, and I'd be prepared to continue to work with other people who are operating in that area."

McKenzie says it's important to be mindful of impacted parties while also moving forward on an important project.

"But I do want to just congratulate all of the stakeholders, and in particular our administration, for identifying the issues, bringing them forward in a timely manner to make sure that we hit the timelines that we're all hoping to be able to meet through this process."

Committee chair and Ward 10 councillor, Jim Morrison, says this is one of those situations where they don't have all of the answers yet but they will continue to listen to residents as the process moves along.

"If there's issues please reach out to us. Because whether it's traffic enforcement, I think there was mentions of some of the large vehicles going through at high speeds and things like that, there's enforcement capabilities that we can zero in. Please stay in communication because we'll all be looking at this area as it unfolds," he stated.

Also included in the recommendation was for an over nine metre-wide strip of land to be excluded from the closure to accommodate for a multi-use pathway that was identified in the Active Transportation Master Plan.