Heritage Conservation Centre Opens at John R. Park Homestead

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is celebrating the grand opening of a new multi-use space on the shores of Lake Erie.

More than $1.3-million has been invested in the Heritage and Conservation Centre at the John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area at 915 Essex County Rd. 50 in the Essex, Ont.

Delegates held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion Friday. Authority CAO Tim Byrne says the new hub will service several areas.

"A tourism hub for the Town of Essex and it's going to increase our opportunities and improve our accessibility for education programs," he says. "It's also going to function as a hub on the western basin of Lake Erie for our flood forecasting."

Byrne says the update brings services at the homestead into the 21st Century.

"It's additional room and expanded, current, technical options," he added. "There's just a wonderful collection of activities out there that fully tie in all the programs the conservation authority offers at a wonderful location that's readily accessible."

The project was paid for with a $600,000 Canadian Experiences Fund grant and $775,000 in donations.