Heritage family farms recognized in Essex

The Town of Essex has announced the first recipients of the plaques recognizing heritage family farms in the community.

The Heritage Plaque Farm Program, which recognizes local farming operations that have been active for over fifty years, began in June and the town says seven families have registered their farms.

The recognition comes with a free plaque that will go up on their property with a scannable QR code and it opens a link to learn more about the farm and the families who run them.

Mayor Sherry Bondy visited Heirloom Farms last week and presented them with their plaque.

"It was great to be on site. They showed me around to some of the older barns and gave me some history there. And that particular farm was a silver farm, meaning it's been in the same family from 75 years to 99 years, the Heirloom Farms in Essex. It's also the Meleg farm as well. It's just beautiful. I get to deliver another plaque this week."

She says it's important to recognize and preserve history.

"Now we can include families in this and get the community discussing how important our farming community is. And that's something we really want to celebrate in the town of Essex, is our agricultural history. And what better way to do this then to talk to farm owners and have them have those intergenerational conversations around the kitchen table and get some of those facts recorded for members of the public."

The Mayor of Essex, Sherry Bondy, with recipients of the town's heritage plaque farm program. (Photo courtesy of Town of Essex)

Bondy encourages residents to do their own farm tour by taking advantage of the scannable QR code's on each plaque.

"We really want to encourage families to think about heritage farms and then residents go on the Town of Essex website and read about the Heritage Farm Program. And you can read some of the local history of our farms and we even have one that is 150 years plus. The Levergood Farm."

To read more about the recipients or to apply visit essex.ca/HeritageFarms.