Heritage Work Recognized at John Muir Branch

The work at the Windsor Public Library's John Muir Branch is being recognized.

The $5.5-million project was one of six to be awarded a Built Heritage Award at Windsor council.

Library board chair Rino Bortolin says it took nearly two years to convert the fire hall and stable from the mid-19th Century into a modern 7,400 square foot library, but the work has paid off.

Bortolin is glad others see the value in repurposing the historical site for generations to come.

"Celebrating amongst people who really show the recognition that we're preserving Ontario's heritage, this goes beyond our neighbourhood and the city and it goes well into our history in this area," says Bortolin.

He tells AM800 News the project will now lead by example.

"It shows that this is the type of outcome you can have and you can really tie a modern use to an old building and tie everybody to the history of that area."

Bortolin is proud to see the library recognized for its efforts.

"Our architect Jason Grossi as well as Kitty Pope, the CEO" he says. "A huge effort across many departments and this is something everybody has been truly appreciative and very positive about."

The branch at 363 Mill St. in Sandwich Town also won the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Award for Excellence in Conservation.

Bortolin and library staff travelled to Queens Park to accept the award last week.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel