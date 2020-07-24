Hernandez Helps Dodgers Blast Giants



Kike Hernandez homered and drove in five runs as the Dodgers blasted the Giants 8-1 on Opening Night in Los Angeles.

Fresh off a big extension, Mookie Betts picked up a hit and struck out twice in his Los Angeles debut.

Dustin May gave up just one run over four and a third innings in place of Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the injured list on Thursday with a back injury.

Pablo Sandoval drove in the lone run for San Francisco.

Johnny Cueto gave up just one run over four innings.

Tyler Rogers took the loss after giving up four runs for San Francisco.

In the only other game on Opening Day, Gerrit Cole gave up just one hit, a solo home run, over five innings in his Yankees debut as New York beat the Nationals 4-1 in a rain-shortened affair that ended in the sixth inning at Nationals Park in Washington DC.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering two-run homer in the first inning and an run-scoring single in the fifth.

Aaron Judge, who went two-for-three, had an RBI double in the third.

Max Scherzer took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits while striking out 11 in five-and-a-third before the rain came.

Adam Eaton scored the lone hit for the World Series champions, a solo shot in the bottom half of the first inning.

Juan Soto was placed on the IL before the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

