Hiatus House marks Woman Abuse Prevention Month with tree lighting

Hiatus House is hoping to shine a light on abuse against women.

The organization hosted its 8th annual 'Shine the Light on Woman Abuse' tree lighting ceremony Monday night at Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor.

November marks Woman Abuse Prevention Month in Ontario and Hiatus House executive director Sylvie Guenther says the campaign calls for the community to turn the city purple in an effort to raise awareness on woman abuse.

She says many stories of abuse go untold.

"It's important that we invite people to tell their story because we can talk about it all day and all night and it doesn't really come clear or gel until we actually hear the story of a person with lived experience."

Guenther says abuse comes in many forms.

"We need to believe people when they talk about the issue of violence and it doesn't always look like cuts and bruises. Sometimes it's the emotional abuse and the trauma that comes out of that that stops people from being able to move forward in their lives and live a good life."

She says leaving an abusive relationship isn't always easy.

"There's a whole bunch of steps that happen afterwards with going through the court system, through working with the police, through ensuring that people are charged and not able to come back and harm further. It's really a huge barrier for women. So we do what we can and then we need to change the way that society sees it."

Guenther adds there's no shortage of women in need — in September alone, the 42-bed facility was at 98% capacity resulting in 17 women and 18 children being turned away.

If you'd like to support Hiatus House, a number of purple items such as scarves and candles are for sale on for the month of November.

Head to hiatushouse.com for more information.

