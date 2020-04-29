Hiatus House Services Continue During COVID-19 Pandemic

The majority of Canadians are staying home to keep safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for some women home isn't the safest option.

Windsor's Hiatus House has created four quarantine areas in its facility at 250 Louis Ave. by moving existing residents to one floor, according to Executive Director Thom Rolfe.

He spoke with Patty Handysides on The Afternoon News and says the pandemic makes an abusive situation more dangerous than ever.

"We know that isolation is one of the ways that an abusive partner tries to control their partner's behaviour and keep them disconnected from friends and family and support systems," he says.

Rolfe says the new layout reduces capacity, but it allows the shelter to safely accept women and their children.

"Not everybody is going to want shelter, we recognize that, but for those high risk cases we want to be able to admit them as quickly as possible," added Rolfe.

He says Hiatus House has been stepping up its outreach to keep track of low risk situations.

"We're connecting with our other services so that, if the situation changes we can get them, because we know that risk is really a dynamic situation," he says. "A lower risk situation now can turn into high risk five minutes from now."

Rolfe says all services are still operating during the pandemic and women in need shouldn't hesitate to reach out.