Hiatus House to host Anti-Human Trafficking Symposium

The Hiatus House has teamed up with WECEN and the House of Sophrosyne to host an Anti-Human Trafficking Symposium this week.

The event will be hosted on the National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness in Canada on Wednesday, February 22 at Caesars' Windsor.

Professionals and survivor experts will share their experiences at the event.

Shelly Gilbert, the Coordinator of Social Work services at Legal Assistance Windsor says the event will bring together experts, speakers and community partners to talk about services that work.

"This conference that we're holding to recognize anti-trafficking day is to bring community partners together and serves two purposes. One to continue to provide the education and information but it will also recognize the work that we've done."

She says trafficking is happening in many different industries within the community.

"Really what we're talking about are people who are being deceived into entering into some form of the workforce and being exploited for their labour and are frightened and threatened to have to continue that labour."

Gilbert adds that trafficking is prevalent in the area.

"It is prevalent in Windsor, it's prevalent throughout Ontario and really throughout the country. We are pleased we can provide service over the last 20 years through Legal Assistance of Windsor to trafficked people and we appreciate the support that we've had through the community and through our funders."

The Symposium will provide information on human trafficking trauma-informed care, signs and red flags, online grooming tactics and trends and substance use and trafficking.