Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) have selected their leadership team for 2022.

Lakeshore/Tecumseh trustee Alicia Higgison will chair the board for the second straight year after being acclaimed by her trustee colleagues.

Trustee Cathy Cooke who represents wards 5,6,7 and 8 in Windsor has been acclaimed as vice-chair.

She also held the position this past year.

The board held its organizational meeting Tuesday night.