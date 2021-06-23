iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

High Bacteria Levels Forces Closures of 3 Local Beaches

am800-news-beach-closed

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has closed three local beaches.

According to the health unit, Mettawas, Cedar Island, and Cedar are closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Water samples tested on Monday (June 21) also show swimming is not recommended at six area beaches including Belle River, Colchester, Holiday, Point Pelee North West, Sandpoint and Seacliff.

The results show bacteria levels are below the provincial standards.

AM800-News-Beach-Testing-Results-June-23-2021.jpg

Beach testing results for June 23, 2021. (Image courtesy of Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE